Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Organization holds baby formula drive in Collinsville

Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in...
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in measuring spoon on can. Powdered milk with spoon for baby. Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles. Baby milk formula on kitchen background(Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - An organization in Canton launched a baby formula drive on Wednesday to help struggling families.

MamaBear Organics set up a donation spot at its address of 122 Main St. in Collinsville.

“We are heartbroken over the formula shortage and are hoping we can help in any way we can,” MamaBear said in a message about the drive.

The group accepted all unopened formula.

“If you have any formula sitting in your cabinet or would like to donate any formula to this drive, please drop off between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 18 through Saturday May 21.”

Anyone in need of formula, was asked to fill out a form from Google Docs here.

“We will contact you for pick up if the formula you need has been donated,” MamaBear said.

The organization said all formula must be unopened and unexpired.

It told Channel 3 on Tuesday that it had more than 60 families reach out to help.

Local efforts connecting parents with baby formula

“We’re certain the power of this community will help feed even more,” it said.

A shutdown of Abbott Laboratories in Michigan for safety reasons, combined with COVID-related supply chain issues, led to a 40 percent drop in the nation’s baby formula supply.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast...
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to deliver keynote address at Coast Guard Academy’s commencement
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: May 18th
Police continue to investigate teen's murder in Shelton
16-year-old arrested for stabbing death of teen in Shelton
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast