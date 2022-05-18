Organization holds baby formula drive in Collinsville

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - An organization in Canton launched a baby formula drive on Wednesday to help struggling families.

MamaBear Organics set up a donation spot at its address of 122 Main St. in Collinsville.

“We are heartbroken over the formula shortage and are hoping we can help in any way we can,” MamaBear said in a message about the drive.

The group accepted all unopened formula.

“If you have any formula sitting in your cabinet or would like to donate any formula to this drive, please drop off between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 18 through Saturday May 21.”

Anyone in need of formula, was asked to fill out a form from Google Docs here.

“We will contact you for pick up if the formula you need has been donated,” MamaBear said.

The organization said all formula must be unopened and unexpired.

It told Channel 3 on Tuesday that it had more than 60 families reach out to help.

Local efforts connecting parents with baby formula

“We’re certain the power of this community will help feed even more,” it said.

A shutdown of Abbott Laboratories in Michigan for safety reasons, combined with COVID-related supply chain issues, led to a 40 percent drop in the nation’s baby formula supply.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.