Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals

FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday.

The interactive, live show will launch in September 2023, celebrating performers from around the world “displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential,” the Florida-based company said in a news release.

A global talent search seeks acts to bring the 360-degree show to life as a unique interactive experience for each audience, the company said.

Rehearsals are set to begin June 23 for a 50-city North American tour.

The circus ended its 146-year run in January 2017 when ticket sales declined after customers became conflicted about animal acts, and costly court battles with animal rights activists led to the end of elephant acts in 2016. Officials hinted at the comeback last October.

