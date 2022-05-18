Rollover crash closes section of I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 northbound is closed in the Town of Killingly following a crash.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 37 and 38.

It described the crash as a rollover.

State police urged motorists to seek alternate routes while they work to clear the scene.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

