Rollover crash closes section of I-395 in Killingly
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 northbound is closed in the Town of Killingly following a crash.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 37 and 38.
It described the crash as a rollover.
State police urged motorists to seek alternate routes while they work to clear the scene.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
