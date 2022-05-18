Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Rollover crash closes section of I-395 in Killingly

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 northbound is closed in the Town of Killingly following a crash.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 37 and 38.

It described the crash as a rollover.

State police urged motorists to seek alternate routes while they work to clear the scene.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest details as soon as they become available.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wallingford police.
Route 5 reopens in Wallingford following deadly crash
WFSB File.
Shooting investigation closes Route 8 in Bridgeport
Traffic alert
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of weekend events
Credit: Tolland Fire Department
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED due to tractor trailer accident