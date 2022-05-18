Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Shelton teen killed in stabbing to be honored at lacrosse game

Teen killed in stabbing to be honored at Lacrosse game
By Erin Edwards and Evan Sobol
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - The Shelton and Fairfield communities are gathering to honor a teen who died in a stabbing over the weekend.

A special memorial is set to take place for Jimmy McGrath at Shelton High School.

Police say he was stabbed at a house party in Shelton.

Fairfield Prep will play Shelton in lacrosse at 6:30 p.m.

It will be the first game Fairfield Prep will play without McGrath.

A vigil will be held for McGrath before the game.

Usually at games, fans from different teams sit on different sides or different sections of the bleachers.

Wednesday night, both teams will sit together as one to honor McGrath.

Shelton High School is also asking everyone to wear light blue for the 17-year-old.

Three other teens were also injured in that incident.

Fairfield Prep’s game on Monday was postponed.

Wednesday night’s game against Shelton wasn’t on the regular schedule.

Fairfield Prep were set to play another team Wednesday and Shelton on Thursday, but instead they’ll play Shelton tonight and honor McGrath in the process.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stefanowski speaks on abortion, other issues
Gubernatorial candidate Stefanowski discusses stance on abortion, other issues
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon says there is a chance for showers Thursday morning.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Rain in the near-term, then higher humidity & 90° heat that could break records!
Police continue to investigate teen's murder in Shelton
16-year-old arrested for deadly Shelton stabbing to be tried as an adult
A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades.
Bright Spot: Local rescue helping horses for decades