Shelton teen killed in stabbing to be honored at lacrosse game

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - The Shelton and Fairfield communities are gathering to honor a teen who died in a stabbing over the weekend.

A special memorial is set to take place for Jimmy McGrath at Shelton High School.

Police say he was stabbed at a house party in Shelton.

Fairfield Prep will play Shelton in lacrosse at 6:30 p.m.

It will be the first game Fairfield Prep will play without McGrath.

A vigil will be held for McGrath before the game.

Usually at games, fans from different teams sit on different sides or different sections of the bleachers.

Wednesday night, both teams will sit together as one to honor McGrath.

Shelton High School is also asking everyone to wear light blue for the 17-year-old.

Three other teens were also injured in that incident.

Fairfield Prep’s game on Monday was postponed.

Wednesday night’s game against Shelton wasn’t on the regular schedule.

Fairfield Prep were set to play another team Wednesday and Shelton on Thursday, but instead they’ll play Shelton tonight and honor McGrath in the process.

