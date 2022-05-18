Something’s Cooking: Grandpa’s Restaurant

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - If you go out to eat at Grandpa’s Restaurant in Naugatuck, understand that it will be a true family affair.

Customers keep raising their mugs to their favorite Naugatuck business.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that a joint called Grandpa’s Restaurant has an incredible family feel.

“We all work together and it’s a great time,” said Lindsay Woods of Grandpa’s Restaurant. “Sometimes you don’t even feel like you’re at work.”

Manager Yolanda Perez says that close relationship extends to their regulars.

“They all love us,” said Yolanda. “I don’t know what it is. They love the food; they love our crew.”

Regulars like Fred, Bruce, and David say that’s because eating at Grandpa’s feels like hanging out in a good friend’s living room.

“Sometimes we spend a little longer than we should but they don’t kick us out,” said Fred Kowalski.

Part of the reason why is that Grandpa’s is open from 7 a.m. all the way until 10 p.m.

The staff cranks out breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night snacks.

Everyone flips out over the food.

If you’re feeling healthy try their delicious chicken avocado wrap.

If you want to walk on the wild side they’ve got you covered.

Go bananas with the funky monkey: French toast with bananas and Nutella, drenched in butter, and deep fried with a side of raspberry sauce.

Or go for the cannoli waffles, made with homemade cannoli cream.

“It’s truly amazing,” said Lindsay. ‘These guys back there they put their heart and soul into every dish they make.”

Regulars insist the best thing about Grandpa’s restaurant isn’t found on the menu.

“You almost feel like family here.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.