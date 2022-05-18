Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday AM weather - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: One more nice day, before showers... then higher humidity & 90° heat!
FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store
Police continue to investigate teen's murder in Shelton
16-year-old arrested for deadly Shelton stabbing to be tried as an adult