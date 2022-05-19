Twenty Towns
Biden passes bill banning baby sleep products connected to at least 200 deaths

President Biden signed into law the Safe Sleep for Babies Act 2021, which would ban the sale of...
President Biden signed into law the Safe Sleep for Babies Act 2021, which would ban the sale of crib bumpers as well as inclined sleepers for babies.(miguelb / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) – President Joe Biden passed new legislation Monday prohibiting baby sleep products to help reduce the number of infant deaths.

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 makes it illegal to manufacture, sell or distribute crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for babies.

The sleep items have been proven to pose risks to sleeping infants.

According to the bill, manufacturers and retailers have 180 days from signing to comply with the new regulations.

Inclined sleepers are described in H.R. 3182 as being “designed for an infant up to one year old and have an inclined sleep surface greater than 10 degrees.” Crib bumpers are explained as “padded materials inserted around the inside of a crib and intended to prevent the crib occupant from becoming trapped in any of the crib’s openings.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 113 reported deaths involving crib bumpers from 1990 through April 2019. Inclined sleepers were involved in at least 94 deaths.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies should sleep alone on their backs on a firm, flat surface and without blankets, bumpers, toys or other objects.

