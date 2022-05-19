Boil water advisory issues for several streets in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for several streets in Hamden.

The streets include:

High Rock Rd

Hill St, Laura Rd

W Shepard Ave

Paradise Ave

Heathridge Rd

Norman Rd

Sterling Pl

Laurel View Ter

Dunbar Hill Rd

Chauncy Rd

The advisory is due to a water main break in the High Rock Service area.

Those who are impacted by the advisory should boil tap water before it is used for drinking or cooking purposes.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute.

Those that cannot boil water should use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

For more information visit the Regional Water Authority (RWA) website.

