Boil water advisory issues for several streets in Hamden

(WOWT)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for several streets in Hamden.

The streets include:

  • High Rock Rd
  • Hill St, Laura Rd
  • W Shepard Ave
  • Paradise Ave
  • Heathridge Rd
  • Norman Rd
  • Sterling Pl
  • Laurel View Ter
  • Dunbar Hill Rd
  • Chauncy Rd

The advisory is due to a water main break in the High Rock Service area.

Those who are impacted by the advisory should boil tap water before it is used for drinking or cooking purposes.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute.

Those that cannot boil water should use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

For more information visit the Regional Water Authority (RWA) website.

