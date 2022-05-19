Crash involving bus closes Route 195 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 195 is closed in Mansfield because of a crash.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the road is closed at Conantville Road because of a Crash .

The DOT said the crash involved a bus and another vehicle.

It was first reported Thursday around 9:15 am.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.