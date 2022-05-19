Crash involving bus closes Route 195 in Mansfield
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 195 is closed in Mansfield because of a crash.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the road is closed at Conantville Road because of a Crash .
The DOT said the crash involved a bus and another vehicle.
It was first reported Thursday around 9:15 am.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
