Fallen police officers honored in ceremony

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of men and women in uniform came to the Connecticut Police Memorial to honor and to remember the fallen heroes of the state.

The ceremony paid respect to the 148 fallen officers and their families who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty serving the people of Connecticut.

On Thursday, they added three more names to the memorial, Sgt. Brian E. Mohl of the Connecticut State Police, Officer Diane Gonzalez of the New Haven Police Department, Constable William Kinney of the Preston Police Department.

New Haven FBI Special Agent David Sundberg said, “not only will we never forget, we will keep looking for those who deserve to join those who are honored here.”

The theme this year is “never forget” and throughout the somber event speakers reminded the community the importance of etching and memorializing those who devoted their lives to others.

“And so, it seems that we build these memorials such as the one we sit and stand before to not only honor the memories of those whom we have lost but to inspire future generations,” said Sundberg. “Towards the heroic acts that our communities sometimes need to survive.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.