First responders honored at ceremony by survivors

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of first responders met up at Waterbury Hospital tonight for an award ceremony.

Their former patients including a 10-year-old little boy who had cardiac arrest inside his elementary school, gave them thanks.

It was around 3 a.m. last August when a wrong way driver smashed into Jailisa Reyes on Route 8.

“I remember seeing the car come at me and that’s it. I don’t remember nothing else. But hearing everything I am shocked I am here too,” said Reyes.

First responders luckily making it in time to save her life.

Officials say they have never encountered a scene like this where they were forced to cut the door to pull the victims out.

Beacon Hose EMT Jeremy Rodorigo said, “we found this young lady in the car, trapped in the car. Dashboard on her leg severely injured. Not conscious. With the help of state trooper, I grabbed her.”

Her leg was amputated but after months of rehab and a prosthetic tonight she walks to give thanks.

All her first responders presented with a certificate of gratitude. And it’s not just Reyes who feels grateful.

Officials say the 10-year-old boy wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the first responders in the room.

“Naugatuck police had arrived on scene, and they had begun doing CPR. Along with Maple Hill Elementary Staff. Everyone was doing anything they needed to do no hesitation.,” said Rodorigo.

Tonight that little boy also walking on stage with his dad to hand certificates to the school nurses, police and EMS staff that revived him and got him to safety.

