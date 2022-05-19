Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents will soon be able to apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate.

Families will be able to apply to receive a rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it at 10 a.m. Thursday in Hartford.

“In addition to making groundbreaking investments in childcare, crime prevention, environmental protection, and caring for our most vulnerable, the budget that we just enacted provides relief specifically targeted for lower and middle-income families with children,” Lamont said. “The application period for this rebate will take place over the next several weeks, with the rebates going out in late August, just in time for the start of the next school year. I strongly urge all eligible families in Connecticut to submit an application so that the rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child, the following income guidelines must be met:

Filer status Income threshold Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less Head of household $169,000 or less Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Anyone who is interested in seeking a rebate must apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, Lamont said.

The application period will open on June 1, 2022 and will close on July 31, 2022. The timeline will enable qualified recipients to receive funds beginning in late August.

To apply, applicants can visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

The state tax rebate was created under the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill that Lamont signed into law earlier this month.

Aside from Lamont, other participants in the news conference included Department of Revenue Services commissioner Mark Boughton, the co-chairs of the legislature’s finance committee, Sen. John Fonfara and Rep. Sean Scanlon, Adrienne Cochrane, CEO of the YWCA Hartford Region, and Tanya Barrett, senior vice president of United Way of Connecticut’s Health and Human Services.

