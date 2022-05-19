Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Newington police looking for suspects in Monday night assault

Newington police file photo.
Newington police file photo.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are looking for two suspects after an assault Monday night.

Police say it happened in the area of Main Street and Camp Avenue around 9 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was walking on Main Street when he was approached by two males walking on Camp Avenue.

One of the suspects said “let me get your phone” to the victim.

The victim told police he was assaulted, and his iPhone was missing.

Police say one suspect is a white male in his 20s, about 5′10″ tall, and 200 pounds. He has curly red hair and was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The other suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Newington police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Biden signed into law the Safe Sleep for Babies Act 2021, which would ban the sale of...
Biden passes bill banning baby sleep products connected to at least 200 deaths
Crime dashboard helps keep community informed in East Windsor
East Windsor PD’s crime dashboard helps keep community informed
Officials say a case of monkeypox is confirmed in Massachusetts.
VIDEO: Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in...
Organization holds baby formula drive in Collinsville