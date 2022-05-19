Newington police looking for suspects in Monday night assault

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are looking for two suspects after an assault Monday night.

Police say it happened in the area of Main Street and Camp Avenue around 9 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was walking on Main Street when he was approached by two males walking on Camp Avenue.

One of the suspects said “let me get your phone” to the victim.

The victim told police he was assaulted, and his iPhone was missing.

Police say one suspect is a white male in his 20s, about 5′10″ tall, and 200 pounds. He has curly red hair and was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The other suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Newington police.

