PD: Woman killed in Hamden hit-and-run

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police say a woman died in a hit-and-run in Hamden Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.

A 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say the vehicle involved fled from the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a vehicle that is suspected of having front-end damage,” Hamden police said.

Later police found the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Hume Drive, according to police.

Police say they seized the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident or video surveillance is asked to call Hamden police.

