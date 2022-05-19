Twenty Towns
Police investigation closes road in Old Saybrook

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation in Old Saybrook has kept a road closed since Wednesday afternoon.

According to Old Saybrook police Chief Michael Spera, Center Road West in town was closed Thursday morning and has been that way since 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

