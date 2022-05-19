School in New Haven evacuated over possible hazmat situation

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat response was requested at a school in New Haven on Thursday morning.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, hazmat crews were called to the Wexler School on Foote Street.

“[There are] reports of something in the air making people sick and eyes water,” the fire department said. “The school has been evacuated and the HVAC system is in the process of being shut off.”

Reports of something in the air making people sick and eyes water. Companies responding to 55 Foote St on the Hazmat - Res 1, Hazmat 1, SOC 1 Car 32, 34, 36, 38, 39 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 19, 2022

