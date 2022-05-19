Twenty Towns
School in New Haven evacuated over possible hazmat situation

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat response was requested at a school in New Haven on Thursday morning.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, hazmat crews were called to the Wexler School on Foote Street.

“[There are] reports of something in the air making people sick and eyes water,” the fire department said. “The school has been evacuated and the HVAC system is in the process of being shut off.”

