Small Business Spotlight: Gilt Leaf Games

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Thursday’s Small Business Spotlight introduces us to Gilt Leaf Games.

Gilt Leaf Games is unique shop in Norwich that the owner, Ling Yeung, sort of fell in love with years ago.

“I moved here in 2008 and it was already here and they closed. They probably closed right around 2014, 2013 and then there was like a void here and I had loved the shop,” said Yeung.

While the shop is now his own, the name is different, and there are no longer comics.

It’s still all about the games.

“We do almost exclusively trading card games like Magic the Gathering, Yugioh, Pokémon, and then some board games, we also do Dungeons and Dragons as well,” Yeung said.

Yeung says they hold tournaments on some weekends, but it’s really a place for people to just spend time.

“I was always a magic the gathering player. It was a really good place to find friends if you’re new to the area and you’re kind of not on the social side. You can always go and find a place with like-minded people that like to play games,” Yeung said.

He says other games like Pokémon are making a resurgence with younger players.

“Somewhere in between the midst of COVID, it got really popular on like YouTube and stuff, and then it generated a lot of interest of people like basically trying to get involved in the hobby so we do get a lot of little kids they come in and just buy packs of stuff,” said Yeung.

He says these cards are for playing and collecting.

“It’s very much a collectable game,” he said.

At Gilt Leaf Games, there are also board games and figurines.

Yeung says he hopes he’s creating a place for people to feel comfortable, like he did all those years ago.

