Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Someone started throwing money around at the Meriden Mall and it was all caught on camera.

The video was recorded by Wendy Gay last night, when she was shopping with her husband Brad and daughter Daniela.

They were getting ready to leave the mall at closing time, when a few hundred dollars in singles started falling from the upper level near FYE.

They said everyone was laughing and having a good time after they realized what was happening.

“And I tell them, I think it’s paper and then I see all these people running and I’m like, I’m starting to think it’s real - maybe you guys should go, go, go! So, I moved forward to get a closer look and I’m like, oh my god, it is right now!”

They grabbed about thirty dollars, which is good news for Daniela who turns 14 this coming weekend.

By the way, no one has any idea who threw the cash because they left without saying anything.

