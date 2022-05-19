Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Mark Zinni
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Someone started throwing money around at the Meriden Mall and it was all caught on camera.

The video was recorded by Wendy Gay last night, when she was shopping with her husband Brad and daughter Daniela.

They were getting ready to leave the mall at closing time, when a few hundred dollars in singles started falling from the upper level near FYE.

They said everyone was laughing and having a good time after they realized what was happening.

“And I tell them, I think it’s paper and then I see all these people running and I’m like, I’m starting to think it’s real - maybe you guys should go, go, go! So, I moved forward to get a closer look and I’m like, oh my god, it is right now!”

They grabbed about thirty dollars, which is good news for Daniela who turns 14 this coming weekend.

By the way, no one has any idea who threw the cash because they left without saying anything.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon says rain will impact the Thursday morning commute.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Rain in the near-term, then higher humidity & 90° heat that could break records!
President Biden signed into law the Safe Sleep for Babies Act 2021, which would ban the sale of...
Biden passes bill banning baby sleep products connected to at least 200 deaths
Newington police file photo.
Newington police looking for suspects in Monday night assault