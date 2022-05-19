Suspect injures witness during catalytic converter theft in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police are looking for a suspect that injured a witness in a catalytic converter theft.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Target on Boston Post Road.

A witness saw the suspect exit his vehicle and use a Sawzall to cut a catalytic converter off another vehicle.

Police say the suspect then saw the witness take pictures of him.

“The male then approached the witness’s vehicle, smashed out the driver’s side window, yelled and swung the Sawzall around causing injury to the witness’s arm,” Milford police said.

Authorities say the suspect then left the scene in a white Toyota Solara with misused Connecticut plates.

Milford police warned to not approach suspects.

They listed things a witness should look out for:

Description of the suspect vehicle. (Type/Make/Model/Color/are there significant marks/designs/damage on the vehicle)

License Plate (state/numbers/letters)

Subject description (physical description/clothing description)

Thieves use a loud saw to remove the converter. If you see someone under a car and hear a loud saw, call police immediately. Do not approach the subjects alone!

Often, thieves work as a team. One person will remove the converter, and another will drive the getaway car. If you see something suspicious, try to get the license plate of the car and call police immediately!

Milford police also shared safety and prevention tips:

Try to park where the car will be visible, under lights after dark or near entrances and windows at businesses.

Park near security cameras if possible.

You can help protect your car against catalytic converter theft by etching the license plate number on it.

Ask mechanics about installing a catalytic converter protection device.

We are looking to ID the suspect pictured. If you have any identifying information please contact Ofc. Aquino...

