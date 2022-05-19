Teen Shelton stabbing suspect due in Derby Superior Court today

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

The unidentified 16-year-old juvenile suspect is set to make an appearance in Derby Superior Court and will be tried as an adult.

The suspect is accused of murdering Jimmy McGrath on Saturday night.

The teen already faced a judge in juvenile court in New Haven on Wednesday before the case was transferred to adult court in Derby.

Jimmy McGrath was a Fairfield College Preparatory student.

Those who knew him said they are still trying to process what happened.

Though the cause of the fight that led to the stabbing is unclear, they said the gravity of the crime is evident.

The court case loomed over the Fairfield Prep lacrosse team, the members of which still mourned the death of their teammate on Wednesday night.

“I think you can safely see you feel the heartbeat of America here,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton.

The team said it felt the support of its community when it took the field for the first time without Jimmy McGrath, who wore the number 7.

Jimmy McGrath was stabbed along with three other teens at the house party on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton over the weekend. Jimmy McGrath didn’t survive.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old St. Joseph’s student who was charged with murder and three counts of assault.

Jimmy McGrath’s family addressed their sports community Wednesday night during which they saw a sea of light blue banding together.

“Jimmy doesn’t want us to cry for him,” said Kevin McGrath, Jimmy McGrath’s father. “Jimmy’s up there with his friends, his cousins who passed. They’re up there looking down upon us today.”

Jimmy McGrath’s family said they participate in a walk-through visitation service for Jimmy McGrath on Thursday.

“I love every single one of you. You have made a difficult situation better,” Kevin McGrath said.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday in Trumbull.

