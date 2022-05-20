20 Towns in 20 Days: New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - We have been visiting the high school days, but how was college back in the 90s. We checked out Connecticut College in New London.

That’s where a hall of famer that literally left his mark at his alma mater.

His name is Dwayne Stallings, class of 99.

He was the captain of the basketball team at Connecticut College and took the team to the NCAA division 3 Final Four. They didn’t take home the win but that’s the last time the team has ever made it so far.

If the 90′s taught Stallings anything, it was that hard work and determination really does pay off, and it can earn you a plaque with your face on it.

“I looked at a whole bunch of different colleges, mostly for basketball. I was going to play division one basketball and things were going around in my life and I wanted to stay local and stay near my family,” said Stallings.

This New London resident started at Connecticut College in 1995.

Stallings says a lot has changed.

Overall, those 4 years of college was filled with basketball.

After graduation, Stallings became the first alum to play professionally when he signed a contract with the Westminster Warriors in London.

Eventually he made it to the Connecticut College, New London Athletic and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. Now Stallings is back home working as a financial adviser.

He is still connected to his college. He’s part of the alumni association.

