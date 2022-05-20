Architecture firm, city officials give first look at new middle school and high school in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Officials unveiled the first look at the future of Torrington Middle School and Torrington High School.

The renderings were released by the SLAM architecture firm, Torrington Public Schools, O&G Industries, and city officials in Torrington.

Officials say the 310,000 square foot school will have separate wings for the middle school and the high school.

The middle school will be three stories and the high school will be four stories.

Facilities like an auditorium, dining rooms and gyms will be connected between the wings.

The plan accounts for 629 total students in the middle school and 1,021 total students in the high school.

Officials say the design was adjusted after an influx of new residents moved to Torrington during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new building is located on the current high school’s 31-acre site and the existing high school will remain operational during construction, then will be demolished once the new building is occupied,” officials say.

Preparation is expected to start this summer.

The new building will be located at Torrington High School’s current location.

Officials say the current high school will remain open during construction and will be demolished with the new building is occupied.

“Construction is slated to commence in October 2022, with an occupancy date of February 2025. Demolition of the old building and construction of the new gymnasia and athletic fields will begin in March 2025, with a planned completion date of January 2026,” officials said.

For more information on the project, click here.

