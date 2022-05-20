Conn. residents preparing for summer-like heat this weekend

(WFSB) - With record-breaking temperatures on the way, many will be looking for ways to cool off this weekend.

“I’ll probably stay in my house and have the air conditioning going,” said John Larson, of Portland.

Mother nature is turning on the furnace, full blast.

“50s to 70s is fine, 50s to 90s, people don’t like the big swings,” said David Katz of Goody’s Hardware.

With pallets of air conditioners ready to go, Katz and the crew at Goody’s Hardware in East Haven aren’t sweating, but the same can’t be said for customers.

“People are definitely starting to panic, it’s been cold for such a long time, not get their window unit ready from last year. Now they’re finding out its not working, they’re panicking,” said Katz.

He says it’s not just the air conditioners and fans that are in demand, but also screens for windows and doors, and even grills.

“Because when it’s so hot in the house, they don’t want to cook in the house, rather cook on an outside grill,” said Katz.

When it gets this hot, animal lovers should know the drill.

“Obviously hot cars are an issue, but it doesn’t have to be a hot car, it can just be a hot day. We feel okay but a dog gets warm faster,” said Dr. Sasha Golovyan of the Animal Clinic of Milford.

The Animal Clinic of Milford says if you’re taking a dog for a walk, do it first thing in the morning or later in the evening.

“As it gets hotter outside, our sidewalks and roads get hot as well. What I usually do when I walk my own dog, I’ll feel it with my hand first, if it’s too hot for my hand, it’s too hot for their feet,” said Golovyan.

She says to limit your pets’ time outside and always make sure there is plenty of water.

“Keep middle of the day walks, if they have to go outside obviously, very short. If a dog starts to pant more, that’s the first sign of heat stroke, they’ll start looking for water, looking for shade, get those dogs in,” Golovyan said.

The weekend will be busy for boaters and beachgoers.

Any day at the beach is a good day for Jennifer Pallatto and her daughter Alyssa.

“Love the hot weather, I need the sun in my life,” said Jennifer. “We’re bundled up today, took the day off from work, looking forward to a nice beach day with my daughter, its a little cold, but we’re hoping for the best.”

DEEP is reminding people that while the air temperatures will soar into the 90s inland, the water in Long Island Sound is in the 50s.

They say that means children can be in danger of hypothermia if they stay in the water too long.

This early in the season, there are no lifeguards at the state parks.

The crew at Oasis Marinas in Glastonbury will also be busy.

“We are swamped right now with people anxious to get their boats in the water,” said Jim Tierney of Oasis Marinas. “The phone’s been ringing off the hook all week, ‘hey Jim, its going to be 90 degrees, I want my boat in the water.’”

While the weather is heating up a lot quicker than what we’re used to, for boats this rush is actually a little later.

“Usually May is when we’re putting boats in the water, but we had to wait for the river surge to sort of settle down and it was sort of cold early part of May, but now its hot and they’re all coming down,” said Jim.

New Haven says the splashpad at Lighthouse Point Park will be open this weekend.

The state says if you’re going out on a boat or paddling in a kayak or canoe, they’re reminding people to always wear a lifejacket.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.