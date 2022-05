NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a road in Newington on Friday morning.

According to Newington police, Pane Road is closed between the Berlin Turnpike and Church Street.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

