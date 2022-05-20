Twenty Towns
Drivers asked to avoid road in Enfield due to fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters asked drivers to avoid an area of Enfield while they battle a fire.

The Shaker Pines Fire Department said the scene was in the area of Route 5 by Montano Road on Friday morning.

Stream live pictures below:

It said it was operating at a second alarm and assisting the North Thompsonville Fire Department and other other town departments.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

