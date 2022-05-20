EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dense fog this morning, storms possible tonight, summer-like heat for the weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dense fog, possible storms and intense heat are in the forecast.

An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued by Channel 3 ahead of the weekend’s heat.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dense fog advisory was posted for most of the state until 9 a.m. on Friday. The exception was southern Fairfield County.

A heat advisory was issued for most of the state from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The immediate shoreline was not included.

“After some early morning fog, the reason the dense fog advisory is in effect, we’ll see a partly- to mostly-sunny sky,” Haney said. “Temperatures away from the sound likely reach or top 80. Meanwhile, along the shoreline, they’ll peak between 65 and 70 with an onshore flow.”

Friday night, some storms could arrive around sunset. However, they could pass to the north or south of the state.

“The latest run of Futurecast has the storms clipping southern Connecticut,” Haney said.

Then comes the weekend heat.

“We’ve declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for both Saturday and Sunday due to the summer-like heat in tandem with higher humidity,” Haney explained.

Haney said that inland, temperatures should surpass 90 degrees on Saturday. The record for the Hartford area for May 21 is 93, which was set in 1996.

“We’re forecasting 96,” he said.

For the shoreline, temps top out in the 80s.

More of the same heat and humidity is expected on Sunday, though under not as sunny conditions.

The record for May 22 in the Hartford area is 95 degrees. Haney said it’ll be close.

“Since that cold front will arrive later in the day, the best chance for some rain or a (non-severe) thunderstorm will be at night.” he said.

