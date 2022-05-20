Electric prices to increase in Conn.

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase.

These price changes happen every January and July.

Starting July 1, Eversource customers will have to pay about $4 more per month.

Luckily for United Illuminated customers, they won’t have to spend more but their payments are only dropping 0.5 percent.

Dominic Balentino said, “you get a bill for 200, they charge you 300 for delivery, which never makes any sense. Cause it’s just going through a wire.”

PURA says Eversource customers will pay more for the amount of electricity they use because the price of natural gas is also going up.

Natural gas is the key ingredient running the New England power grid.

Mitch Gross with Eversource Connecticut Media Relations said, “it’s the result of world conditions. Natural gas supply and demand, world conditions, higher costs from our generators that supply our power. And unfortunately, we are passing that cost to our customers as we always do with supply cost

The war and the increase in demand for energy are impacting prices. But Pura says there’s not much they can do.

PURA Chairman Marissa Gillett said, “we oversee the procurement process to make sure the utilities are procuring the most competitive rate they can from the wholesale market, but we are not setting the price. The price is determined by the wholesale market. It’s deregulated. And it has been for about two decades.”

PURA doesn’t have the power to lower payments.

It’s something Gilett wants to see change, but it has to come from lawmakers.

“When it comes to the supply rate we are talking about now that is something that would require a lot of additional legislation for PURA to have the ability to re-regulate the electricity prices for supply,” said Gilett.

As for the delivery part of the bill, that won’t be changing this time around.

Eversource says you can sign up for payment plans and energy efficiency programs.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.