Ellington increasing police patrols after catalytic converter thefts

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - After a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts, Ellington is increasing police patrols.

Before this move, Ellington was not staffed around the clock with local police.

For a five hour stretch, from midnight to 5 a.m., they were covered by the resident trooper, and it appears thieves knew it.

“You don’t know it until you start the vehicle and it’s loud. It’s like open headers,” said Thomas Gerber, General Manager of Homestead Plumbing, Heating, Cooling.

Back in April, six of Gerber’s fleet of 30 trucks had their catalytic converters stolen.

“As soon as you realize they hit one, you expect every one you turn on, it’s going to be the same thing,” Gerber said.

Between the cost of replacement and the jobs that had to be rescheduled, the thefts can really hurt a business’s bottom line.

“It does seem that they target Ellington at the times there’s no police on staff,” said Gerber.

He shared surveillance photos of the suspects.

Gerber learned the thieves didn’t hit just his business, but also neighboring Earthlight and more than half a dozen others along the stretch of West Road.

“We contacted a few of those other business owners, got together with them, and contacted the town officials to see if there was anything they could do about it,” Gerber said.

A month later, something is being done.

“We’re going to be out there hard and heavy,” said Ellington First Selectwoman Lori Spielman.

Spielman is adding more patrols.

This is the first time ever Ellington will have around the clock on-duty officers.

“If you keep patrolling, we’ll scare them away,” said Spielman.

Spielman had to find $15,000 in the budget to get this done.

“The police earn quite a bit of money from off-duty flagging and different things like that, so we used some of that money,” Spielman said.

Business managers like Thomas say it’s a relief.

“We can sleep better at night, knowing that a cruiser could be driving through the area at any given time,” said Gerber.

The patrols will start this week and the first selectwoman says they’re here to stay.

