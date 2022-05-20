Energy secretary visits State Pier project in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is welcoming a special visitor Friday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited UConn, the Millstone Power Plant and the construction site for the state’s new wind power generation in New London.

The project is now about halfway done.

Everyone seems to agree this is the energy of the future.

It is clean wind power and will help make the United States independent.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm was greeted by lots of workers in hardhats.

Granholm got a tour of what will soon be the state’s first wind power generation facility.

Granholm called it a hub for the northeast region.

“We have to as a nation be independent. Be independent from other countries, be independent and under the thumb of supply chains that are sold globally. We are going to do that here and that’s why this is such an amazing example of that getting done,” said Granholm.

Wind power and the reconstruction of the state pier is a public private partnership.

It is creating hundreds of jobs and will move the region towards its goal.

“92 percent of our electric grid is going to be carbon free I want to be a leader in this country right now. Wind power along with nuclear power, what that’s means in terms of a carbon free grid,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

There was a lot of praise for New London’s Mayor Michael Passero and Congressman Joe Courtney who along with the governor has pushed for this project.

“New London what’s happening here is eye watering. Just the dimensions of this project, the complexity of the project and the speed with which it’s being implemented is extraordinary,” said Courtney.

Construction is six days a week.

The schedule for completion is a year away and is on track.

Concerns were also raised today about cybersecurity, which officials say is being addressed.

