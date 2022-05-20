Family Friday: Sing-alongs, a fishing derby & free fun for a hot May weekend
(WFSB) - A hot and humid weekend in store, but there are plenty of great events to help you beat the heat and enjoy some family fun.
- Friday, May 20th – Saturday, May 21st
- Bushnell Park
- Friday:
- 4:00pm – 8:00pm Free Carousel Rides
- 8:00pm Free movie (The Secret Life of Pets 2)
- Saturday:
- 12:00pm – 5:00pm Free Carousel Rides
- 12:00pm – 1:30pm Arch tours
- 12:00pm – 4:00pm Lawn & indoor games
- 3:00pm – 5:00pm Free face painting
- The Park Scoop selling ice cream treats on Saturday
- Saturday, May 21st – Sunday, May 22nd
- Connecticut Science Center
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Included with general admission
- For an additional fee: stay for a showing of ‘Encanto’ in 3D
- Saturday, May 21st
- Lynn Deming Park, New Milford
- Bring your own fishing pole, bait and bucket
- Ages 4 to 15, children must be accompanied by an adult
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Pre-registration is required
New Milford Free Family Fun Day
- Saturday, May 21st
- Lynn Deming Park
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
