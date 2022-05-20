Twenty Towns
Family Friday: Sing-alongs, a fishing derby & free fun for a hot May weekend

By WFSB Staff and Nicole Nalepa
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - A hot and humid weekend in store, but there are plenty of great events to help you beat the heat and enjoy some family fun.

Merry-Go-May

  • Friday, May 20th – Saturday, May 21st
  • Bushnell Park
  • Friday:
    • 4:00pm – 8:00pm Free Carousel Rides
    • 8:00pm Free movie (The Secret Life of Pets 2)
  • Saturday:
    • 12:00pm – 5:00pm Free Carousel Rides
    • 12:00pm – 1:30pm Arch tours
    • 12:00pm – 4:00pm Lawn & indoor games
    • 3:00pm – 5:00pm Free face painting
    • The Park Scoop selling ice cream treats on Saturday

Encanto Sing-Alongs

  • Saturday, May 21st – Sunday, May 22nd
  • Connecticut Science Center
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Included with general admission
  • For an additional fee: stay for a showing of ‘Encanto’ in 3D

Kids Fishing Derby

  • Saturday, May 21st
  • Lynn Deming Park, New Milford
  • Bring your own fishing pole, bait and bucket
  • Ages 4 to 15, children must be accompanied by an adult
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • Pre-registration is required

New Milford Free Family Fun Day

  • Saturday, May 21st
  • Lynn Deming Park
  • 11:00am – 2:00pm

