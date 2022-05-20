Family Friday: Sing-alongs, a fishing derby & free fun for a hot May weekend

(WFSB) - A hot and humid weekend in store, but there are plenty of great events to help you beat the heat and enjoy some family fun.

Merry-Go-May

Friday, May 20th – Saturday, May 21st

Bushnell Park

Friday: 4:00pm – 8:00pm Free Carousel Rides 8:00pm Free movie (The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Saturday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Free Carousel Rides 12:00pm – 1:30pm Arch tours 12:00pm – 4:00pm Lawn & indoor games 3:00pm – 5:00pm Free face painting The Park Scoop selling ice cream treats on Saturday



Encanto Sing-Alongs

Saturday, May 21st – Sunday, May 22nd

Connecticut Science Center

11:00am – 3:00pm

Included with general admission

For an additional fee: stay for a showing of ‘Encanto’ in 3D

Kids Fishing Derby

Saturday, May 21st

Lynn Deming Park, New Milford

Bring your own fishing pole, bait and bucket

Ages 4 to 15, children must be accompanied by an adult

10:00am – 12:00pm

Pre-registration is required

New Milford Free Family Fun Day

Saturday, May 21st

Lynn Deming Park

11:00am – 2:00pm

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.