Fire crews extinguish Moosup fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOSUP, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews extinguished a structure fire at 36 Ralph Street in the Moosup.

No one was injured.

Moosup Fire Department and surrounding towns are currently battling a structure fire in the village of Moosup on Ralph Street.

Posted by Moosup Fire Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal requested the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal and Plainfield Police Department. Anyone with information please contact K-9 Officer Ryan Barile at the Plainfield Police Department 860-564-0804.

