Guilford photographer exhibits in support of women in Ukraine, Conn.

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Guilford artist is using her portrait photography to support women in Ukraine and here in Connecticut.

Joeline Connellan is exhibiting her “inherent worthiness” project at a showing at Bishop’s Orchards on Sunday night between 5 and 7.

The series portrays women doing what brings them joy outside of their family lives.

The event is free. Connellan is collecting donations for UNICEF’s Ukraine fund as well as the Guilford Women and Family Center.

She was inspired by the strength of women in Ukraine.

“I was seeing my feed being filled with news reports of what was happening and… I just felt like our realities were so different and if there was some way I could do something to help and make a difference. So, I thought I can take pictures,” said Connellan. “How can I do something with that.”

Connellan’s showing is part of a big weekend at Bishop’s Orchards.

The business is hosting a free anniversary celebration on Saturday, called 150th Plus One Anniversary Celebration.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.