Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Guilford photographer exhibits in support of women in Ukraine, Conn.

Art show raising money for Ukraine
By Roger Susanin and Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Guilford artist is using her portrait photography to support women in Ukraine and here in Connecticut.

Joeline Connellan is exhibiting her “inherent worthiness” project at a showing at Bishop’s Orchards on Sunday night between 5 and 7.

The series portrays women doing what brings them joy outside of their family lives.

The event is free. Connellan is collecting donations for UNICEF’s Ukraine fund as well as the Guilford Women and Family Center.

She was inspired by the strength of women in Ukraine.

“I was seeing my feed being filled with news reports of what was happening and… I just felt like our realities were so different and if there was some way I could do something to help and make a difference. So, I thought I can take pictures,” said Connellan. “How can I do something with that.”

Connellan’s showing is part of a big weekend at Bishop’s Orchards.

The business is hosting a free anniversary celebration on Saturday, called 150th Plus One Anniversary Celebration.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather Alert.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An ALERT as we transition to summer-like weather with record heat !
New London in the 90s
20 Towns in 20 Days: New London
State pier project in New London
Energy secretary visits State Pier project in New London
All occupants were out, except for a dog, when crews arrived.
Norwalk fire crews battle house fire