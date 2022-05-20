Man arrested in restaurant burglaries

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police arrested a man in connection to 2 restaurant burglaries.

According to police, Gregory Rogers, 39 was arrested in connection to burglaries at Corner Pizza and Rodd’s Restaurant.

Rogers was charge with 2 counts of third-degree burglary, 2 counts of second-degree criminal criminal mischief, first-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

Police said Roger was held on $200,000 bond.

