Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man arrested in restaurant burglaries

Police arrested Gregory Rogers in connection to 2 burglaries.
Police arrested Gregory Rogers in connection to 2 burglaries.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police arrested a man in connection to 2 restaurant burglaries.

According to police, Gregory Rogers, 39 was arrested in connection to burglaries at Corner Pizza and Rodd’s Restaurant.

Rogers was charge with 2 counts of third-degree burglary, 2 counts of second-degree criminal criminal mischief, first-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

Police said Roger was held on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather Alert.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An ALERT as we transition to summer-heat with record warmth likely!
Enfield dealership fire - WFSB
Firefighters battle fire at Artioli dealership in Enfield
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Sophie Torrance and Allie Lesser, Wethersfield High School students, put together a cabaret...
Wethersfield high schoolers put on cabaret production to aid Ukraine