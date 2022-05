NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Fire Department fought a house fire at 49 Ferris Ave at 4:30 p.m. on May 20.

All occupants were out, except for a dog, when crews arrived.

They were able to contain the fire to the basement apartment.

Fire fighters carried the uninjured dog out of the home.

No one was injured.

The Fire Inspector is on the scene.

