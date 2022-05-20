Twenty Towns
Police investigating fatal shooting, crash

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a Bloomfield man dead Friday.

According to police, Hartford dispatch received a ShotSpotter activating in the area of 115 Zion Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A responding officer was traveling west on Ward Street, when he observed a vehicle traveling east on Ward Street, traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, made contact with the police cruiser, and then crashed into the Hartford Police Substation located at 134 Affleck Street.

Officers observed that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Daryl Walker of Bloomfield, and the front seat passenger were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical attention until the arrival of EMS.

Police said both occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers responding to the ShotSpotter activation located evidence of a shooting in the area of 127 Zion Street and it was determined that the victims were shot at that location.

The driver of the vehicle was ultimately pronounced deceased at the hospital. The front seat passenger, a male in his twenties, was listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

