Wethersfield high schoolers put on cabaret production to aid Ukraine

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two Wethersfield High School students are putting on a show.

A cabaret to be exact.

Not just because they love performing, but because they understand the war in Ukraine and wanted to help.

The show and its students stepped up to provide some relief.

Without hesitation, two high school juniors will be quick to tell you how much they love to perform.

Now, Sophie Torrance and Allie Lesser are using their voices and energy for a cause as big as their talents.

“What if we do something for Ukraine?” Torrance said. “What if we take a second to think about what’s going on outside of this auditorium? What we can do for the people who are struggling?”

They said they are fully aware what’s happening in Ukraine. The know of the invasion, the suffering, and the toll it’s taking.

“It makes us very upset,” Torrance said. “We have so many things going on in our own lives [that] it is easy to forget about the bigger picture stuff going on in the world outside of these walls.”

Torrance and Lesser said they came up with the idea of a cabaret together.

A series of songs is performed by high school students and includes their duet “Only Us” from Dear Evan Hansen.

All tickets proceeds go straight to World Central Kitchen, specifically for those in Ukraine.

They took that idea straight to their drama director.

“It’s tremendous right? They are beyond themselves,” said Jeffery Roets, Wethersfield High drama director. “The song is only us, but they are thinking beyond themselves.”

The show is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to that, a Bear’s BBQ food truck will serve dinner. Plus, dessert will be from Main Street Creamery. A silent auction will also be held.

About 30 students helped put together the cabaret production. There’s a theme, and it’s essentially “growing up.” However, it’s the bigger picture behind the show that’s giving it a greater purpose.

They are the unlikeliest of duos, but they want others to be just as aware.

“Us, as high schoolers, are capable of something, can do something, other than just school and make a difference in the world,” Lesser said.

They’re two high school teenagers showing just what they can do when they use their voices.

