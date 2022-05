LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - The dive team in Middletown has been activated to Uncas Pond in Nehantic State Park for a report of a missing diver.

** Dive Team Activation ** The Dive Team is responding to the Town of Lyme for the report of a missing swimmer Posted by City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.