Experts give tips on how to avoid heat exhaustion ahead of weekend events

By Marcy Jones
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This weekend we are expecting lots of sunshine, and record-setting temperatures.

Channel 3′s meteorologist, Lorin Richardson, says we are expecting to see temperatures spike to 90° on Saturday.

If you are expecting to spend time outside this weekend, there are ways to stay cool amid this temperature spike.

Experts recommend:

· Staying hydrated even a day before the event.

· Wearing light colored, breathable fabric.

· Wearing sunscreen and reapplying it throughout the day.

· Taking breaks in an air-conditioned area. If air conditioning is not available, a spot in the shade will do.

Medical experts say if you don’t listen to your body and take proper precautions, your health could be compromised.

“With temperatures exceeding 90°, people are at a higher risk for heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion is defined by symptoms of feeling week, nauseous, dizzy, or light-headed,” says Dr. Anuj Vohra, the Chairman and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

There are several events going on this weekend, including a National Alliance on Mental Illness walk in Hartford.

Experts recommend listening to your body and staying safe when attending those events.

