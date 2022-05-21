Twenty Towns
Four adults, one child rescued from apartment complex fire in Hartford

MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four adults and one child were rescued from a working fire on Preston Street in Hartford.

Hartford Fire Officials say they were called to an apartment complex on 270 Preston Street on Saturday morning.

When officials arrived, there was already a working fire.

Five people, four adults and one child, were rescued at the scene.

All five were evaluated by Emergency Services at the scene. The child, who had a pre-existing condition, was given Oxygen.

Hartford Fire Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly.

Following an investigation, officials concluded that the fire began on the third floor in the kitchen.

