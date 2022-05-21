Twenty Towns
Hartford Fire Department works to get bear out of tree

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials from the Hartford Fire Department say they are responding to 151 Hillside on reports of a bear stuck in a tree.

Officials say they are working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to get the bear out of the tree.

“Don’t worry Smokey, we’ll get you down safely,” writes the Hartford Fire Department on their Facebook post.

