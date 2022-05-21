Twenty Towns
Hartford opening cooling centers this weekend

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The capital city is opening cooling centers for residents this weekend as summer-like heat is expected.

City officials say four cooling centers will be open for Hartford residents on Saturday and Sunday.

The Hartford Public Library at 500 Main Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The following cooling centers will be open both Saturday and Sunday:

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asylum Hill Church, 814 Asylum Avenue, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hartford Fire Department will be handing out water to residents around the city.

“The forecast over the next two days calls for temperatures in the high 90s and a lot of humidity, so we are opening our cooling centers to make sure our residents stay safe and cool,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

