High temps impact local athletics

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - We are bracing for a weekend of high temperatures with some places throughout the state could hit in the 90s.

Experts are reminding the community to practice caution when out in the heat this weekend.

One parental figure is pushing to get a local young girls soccer game rescheduled due to heat concerns.

Tim O’Neil is a local coach. He has a 10-year-old granddaughter who plays soccer in Manchester.

This weekend they are participating in the U12 girls cup, which is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

He would like to see the time changed

“2 p.m. is the peak of the day temperature wise. These girls are in jeopardy, in my opinion, to heat stroke and heat exhaustion and anything related thing to warm temperature,” said O’Neil. “Her mother has told me there is concern among the Manchester team parents and coach about how hot it’s going to be and dangerous the conditions can be for the kids.”

If he does not hear back from Connecticut Juniors Soccer Organization, who is hosting the tournament, he said they still plan to attend.

“I think it’s a dangerous situation and I hope nothing happens tomorrow, but I am also prepared to see—go to the game and see a girl or two or three go down on the field suffering from some kind of heat exhaustion. I hope it doesn’t happen, but I think it’s likely,” said O’Neil.

What are some signs one should look out for regarding heat exhaustion?

Chairman and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Dr. Anuj Vohra said, “with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees people, are at high risk with heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion is defined by symptoms of feeling weak nauseous dizzy light head. Basically, symptoms that are secondary to extreme heat exposure and dehydration—and left untreated they can progress to a deadly condition called heat stroke.”

When asked if parents of the girls’ soccer team should be concerned about tomorrow’s game Vohra said, “I would advise to limit the amount of exercise they do at one time, have frequent breaks, make sure they are using sunblock and are wearing really light clothing. Hydration is the absolute key with cold, cold water. And making sure they are well nourished before getting on the field… If the temperatures are truly above 95 degrees at the time they are supposed to play, I would strongly consider avoiding play.”

