Lighthouse Inn makes progress towards reopening

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London historic inn could be making a comeback after a devastating fire forced them to close right before Mother’s Day weekend.

Lighthouse Inn staff said they will open parts of their dining very soon.

Flames plowed through parts of the lighthouse inn earlier this month a week after their tavern had just opened.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said, “the fire ended up being caused, ironically, by one of the final things they were doing to the building. Mounting the historic Lighthouse Inn sign on the front of the building. And a drill bit created friction and heat and started the fire. And travelled up the walls to the attic.”

Passero says luckily fire crews acted quickly, prevented more spreading, and saved a lot of the property.

But the damage is still a heavy burden. Tonight, staff say parts could take up to six months to fully restore. Including windows, roofing, and woodwork in the dining area.

The 1903 tavern could be coming sooner than expected.

Staff say the tavern section is safe and they could partially open with a limited menu. That way income starts coming in.

The lighthouse inn crew says they are feeling thankful for all the community support they have received amid this crisis. As for the community, they can’t wait to see it come to life.

