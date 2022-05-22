4 sustained burns following incident with fire pit in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people suffered burns following an incident with a fire pit.

The Simsbury Fire Department was called to 140 Nod Road in Simsbury on a report of a person on fire.

Fire officials arrived at 9:10 pm and determined the injuries were likely caused after a wood burning fire pit was ignited.

Four people suffered burns as a result. Three of the four people were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

The Simsbury Fire Marshal’s office put out a reminder to only burn clean, dry, hardwood, that’s been seasoned in the last six months.

The Fire Marshal’s office also says to never use lighter fluid or gasoline to start or relight a fire.

He also recommends keeping chairs, children, and pets away from the fire pit, and having a 3ft. “free zone”.

