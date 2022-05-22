TRAFFIC ALERT: 6 hospitalized following crash on Route 9
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the South District Fire Department in Middletown say six people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Route 9.
The accident occurred on Route 9 North near Exit 12, officials with the department say.
Officials are warning drivers to expect delays on Route 9.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.