TRAFFIC ALERT: 6 hospitalized following crash on Route 9

Photo Credit: South District Firefighters
Photo Credit: South District Firefighters(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the South District Fire Department in Middletown say six people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Route 9.

The accident occurred on Route 9 North near Exit 12, officials with the department say.

Officials are warning drivers to expect delays on Route 9.

