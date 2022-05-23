Bright Spot: Non-profit helps Connecticut’s families rebuild after trauma

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit organization in New London County is helping the homeless rebuild their lives.

For 30 years, Thames River Community Service in Norwich has been providing safe housing and support services for families going through a tough time.

“Most of our families have been through some sort of trauma,” says Kathy Allen, Executive Director.

On top of that trauma, they may be experiencing things like homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse or mental illness.

But this organization offers a myriad of resources, and Allen says it starts with mental health.

“We help them get their mental health back on track while they’re [there], accessing resources, accessing counseling.”

When Thames River Community Service first opened, the building was a transitional housing for only women and children. “And then in 2017, we transitioned to working with young adults.”

And working with this particular age group paved the way for the creation of two other programs. “A rapid rehousing program for young adults and a supportive housing program for people with mental health and substance abuse disabilities.”

But Allen says the family program is still the core program of their agency, helping over 980 families and 1,600 kids since 1992.

“Even with the pandemic, more than 95% of our families leave our program for permanent housing. Having our folks leave our program for permanent housing is the best reward and the best accomplishment.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, call 2-1-1. That’s the state info-line which will give you access to programs in your area that can help.

For more information on Thames River Community Service, visit: TRFP.org .

