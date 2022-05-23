Electric trains have arrived for Shore Line East

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first M8 electric trains on Shore Line East have arrived.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce them.

It’s set for 2:15 p.m. at Union Station in New Haven.

Lamont said the electric trains emit no carbon emissions and are faster and have more amenities for riders compared to the diesel trains.

Metro-North introduced them to the New Haven Line in 2011.

The governor will be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, Metro-North president/Long Island Rail Road interim president Catherine Rinaldi, and Amtrak assistant vice president Tom Moritz.

After the news conference, guests will be invited to take an inaugural ride of the first M8 electric train on Shore Line East.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.