Hartford food truck park set to open this summer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A food truck park is being constructed in the west end of Hartford.

We’ve seen food truck parks in New Haven and West Hartford and this summer the capital city will have its own.

“This is local to Hartford. It’s the first one in Hartford,” said Rebeca Quach.

Rebeca and her husband Quan, who are from Hartford, are spearheading the project.

The idea came about during the pandemic.

“I own a food truck already and we were going through some issues finding places to vend. And with all that was going on in Hartford the last two years, pandemic and they were putting a lot of restrictions on food trucks and small businesses,” said Quan.

The couple decided to turn an empty parking lot on Farmington Avenue into the West Side Square Food Truck and Marketplace.

“It is a great location. It is a very busy area. Which we appreciate for this type of project. It’s right on the bus line,” said Rebeca.

The food truck park will feature various cuisines including Spanish, Middle Eastern and Jamaican foods.

West Side Square will also have live music and the park will be dog friendly.

“People need it after the last two years. To be outdoors, to be social. To be around other people/just to feel human again,” said Quan.

A pergola is being constructed in the center of the park and a stage is being built.

The park’s fence is made from recycled windows.

“We’re pretty happy with it so far. We’re looking forward to opening,” Quan said.

The Quachs are waiting on final permits then the food truck park will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

The hope is for the West Side Square Food Truck Park to be open by the end of June.

