Higganum man arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) – A Higganum man is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents say Dean Moore, 32, of Higganum, is facing 20 animal cruelty charges and cannot be in contact with the relocated animals.

Moore cannot have possession of any animals, the arrest warrant says.

His bail is set at $20,000.

The arrest warrant contained limited information and officials have not released what kind of animals were abused.

This story is breaking and will be updated with new developments.

