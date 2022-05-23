Twenty Towns
Knife-wielding suspect sought for threatening residents in Bloomfield

Bloomfield police.
Bloomfield police.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A knife-wielding suspect is being sought by Bloomfield police for threatening people on Sunday.

According to police, they responded to 18 Maple Edge Dr. just before 11:40 p.m.

They said Joel Martinez, 38, threatened two residents and was last seen inside the building at the address.

Police said the North Central Municipal Emergency Services Team was dispatched to the scene and assisted with determining that Martinez had left the residence before they arrived. 

No one was hurt during the call for service.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, police said. The department’s patrol division said it is working with various law enforcement partners to locate Martinez.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

